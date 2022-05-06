AVILLA — Mildred “Millie” M. Colgan, age 91, of rural Avilla, Indiana, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Mrs. Colgan was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in Tallassee, Alabama.
She married Carroll Colgan on Aug. 17, 1957, in Alabama. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 1999.
Millie graduated from Phillips High School in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1949, and from Howard College (now Samford University) in 1953. She attended one year at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.
She taught junior high school for a few years, before serving as a school psychologist for 25 years, for Lexington County School District #5 in South Carolina.
Millie and her husband Cal, lived in Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Florida, before residing 30 years in South Carolina. Soon after retirement, they moved to Indiana, to be with their grandchildren. She became affectionately known far and wide (through her grandchildren) as Wowo.
After Cal's death, Millie became a world traveler, seeing Israel, Austria, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Great Britain, Brazil, and Canada. She also enjoyed many stateside travels with her family.
A life-long learner and follower of Jesus Christ, she taught Sunday school for more than 20 years, and endeavored to convince everyone she knew to follow Jesus and to continually read God's Word, the Bible.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law; Margie and Ted Deal, of Avilla; five grandchildren and their spouses, Timothy and Janelle Deal, Joanna and Erik Smith, Rachel and Erik Murray, Libby and Dustin Wegner and Danielle Deal; four great-grandchildren, James Smith, Ezekiel Smith, Judah Smith and Sasha Murray; niece, Crystal Adams, of Florida; and nephew, Curtis Mann, of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carroll Colgan; one brother, Curtis “Woody” Mann; and her twin sister, Margie Hood.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Burial will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Bush River Memorial Gardens in Seven Oaks, South Carolina.
Memorial donations may be made County Line Church of God, Garrett Campus, 105 W. Sixth Ave., Garrett, IN 46738 and World Partners, (put Millie’s memorial-Al in check memo) P.O. Box 9333, Fort Wayne, IN 46899.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
