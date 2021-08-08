LAGRANGE — Norman W. Duesler, 94, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mr. Duesler was born on June 7, 1927, in Kimmell, Indiana, to Clifford E. and Frances Ruth (Carper) Duesler. They preceded him in death.
Mr. Duesler was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II.
In 1943, he moved to the area from Ligonier and in 1948, he opened Norm’s Floral Shop, which he operated until his retirement in 1993.
Norm was a member of St. Marks Episcopal Church in Howe, Indiana.
He was also a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215, Kendallville VFW Post #2749 and the Orchid Society of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He served on LaGrange Town Board, Water Board and Cemetery Board.
Surviving are his three children, Rebecca (Greg) Brown, of LaGrange, Indiana, Jennifer (Kane) Plyley, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Brent (Debbie) Duesler, of McCordsville, Indiana; his six grandchildren, Gregory Brown II, Jessica Maines, Ryan Plyley, Renee (Andy) Grone, Daniel Duesler and Alexandria Duesler; four great-grandchildren, Charlie Grone, Violet Grone, Ava Maines and Stella Maines; and his sister, Freda Binkley, of Angola, Indiana.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, beginning at noon, and will continue until the time of the services at 2 p.m.
Services will take place at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Father David Evans will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana, where military honors will be presented.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange County 4-H Fair, PO Box 207, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
