AUBURN — Steve Allen, age 73, of Auburn, suddenly lost his life to an aggressive, fast-moving illness on Friday, December 23, 2022. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S Center St., Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
