FORT WAYNE — Todd Heck, 49, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne to Donald Heck and Sharon Heck, of Huntertown, Indiana. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives.
Todd worked as a mechanic for 30 years and most recently he owned and operated Heck's Automotive Care.
Todd loved spending time outdoors and camping in Michigan at "Camp Donald".
He is survived by his wife, Burgundy Heck, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Kaitlin Heck, Carmen Hurd and Daytona Hatton, all of Fort Wayne; grandson, Aldrich; and sisters, Tammy (Jim) Stewart, of Huntertown, Indiana, and Sherrie Balyeat, of Kendallville, Indiana.
Services will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling beginning at 2 p.m., until time of the service.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #241.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
