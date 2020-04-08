John Reinewald, 88, of Pretty Lake, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Golden Years in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 2:31 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.