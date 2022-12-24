COLUMBIA CITY — Bernice Irene Lauer, 96, of Columbia City, died peacefully at her home at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Union Township Cemetery, Coesse, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
