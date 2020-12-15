ANGOLA — Morris George Eggleston, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1931, in Angola, Indiana, to Galeand and Clela (Lint) Eggleston.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1949, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in 1951, from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana.
He married Jo Anne Fifer on Sept. 2, 1951, and Marlene (Krafft) McKinley on May 1, 2010.
Morris was an accountant, working at several local businesses, before he retired.
He was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, and a former member of Angola Moose Lodge.
Morris was presented the “Sagamore of the Wabash” by Gov. Orr.
Morris was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Surviving are his wife, Marlene McKinley Eggleston, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Jeffrey (Mary Francis) Eggleston, of Broomfield, Colorado, and Steven Eggleston, of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Nancy Jo (Jeff) Sweazy, of Elkhart, Indiana; and three stepsons, Mark (Marie) McKinely, of Portland, Indiana, Mattthew (Debra) McKinley, of Portland, Indiana, and Micah McKinley, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 10 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents; first wife, Jo Anne J. Eggleston on July 19, 2006; brother, Fred John Eggleston; and sister, Marcela Hanselman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
