AUBURN — John P. Ory, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Kendallville, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on May 7, 1941, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to John and Helen (Doctorick) Ory.
On May 23, 2007, in Nashville, Indiana, he married Autumn Childers.
Mr. Ory worked in management with the automotive glass industry.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.
John dearly loved his dogs, Roxy and Dot.
Surviving are his wife, Autumn Ory, of Auburn; three sons, Joe (Nadine) Ory, of Hinckley, Ohio; Keith (Stephanie) Ory, of Concord, California, and Kevin (Carol) Ory, of Columbus, Ohio; two daughters, Maziey Garn, of Auburn and Deborah (Pat) Miller, of Vacaville, California; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tim Ory and Michael Miller; and a grandson, Ossie Ory.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne, with Father Dominic Savoie officiating.
Burial will be on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at noon, at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Visitation is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana, 46721 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46806.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
