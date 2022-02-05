AUBURN — Robin Phillips-Ely, 60, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home in Auburn.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio.
Robin married Mitchell Ely on April 28, 2007, in Waterloo, Indiana.
She worked as a hopper inspector for Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 32 years, retiring in 2021.
Robin was a member of Auburn Baptist Church.
Surviving are her mother, Linda Spears, of Luna Pier, Michigan; husband, Mitchell Ely, of Auburn; stepson, Kenneth Ely, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Shelby Ely, of Waterloo; sister, Kelly (Phil) Douglas, of Oregon, Ohio; and mother-in-law, Shirley Ely, of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Spychala; and father-in-law, David Ely.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Bill Weaver officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Michell Ely.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
