FORT WAYNE — Shirley A. Vogts-Sites, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
She was born Oct. 7, 1936, to George and Mary Carper.
She retired from Powerwheels in 1996.
She loved flowers and birds, her family, and she has a strong love for the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Sites; children, Cindy (Mike) Knuckles and Tina Listenberger. She has tons of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808, with visitation two hours prior.
