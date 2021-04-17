WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Doris “Gene” Rice, 94, died at her daughter’s home in Fremont, Indiana.
She was born in Huntington, Indiana, on June 2, 1926, to Gerald and Arlou (Harrell) Dye.
Doris married Roy Rice on April 20, 1947.
Doris was a bank teller for Lincoln National Bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before retiring.
She lived in Winter Springs, Florida, and was a member of Union Park Christian Church in Union Park, Florida.
Surviving are her children, Douglas Rice, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Vickie LaMons, of Fremont, Indiana; brother, Jimmy (Gloria) Dye, of Huntington, Indiana; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Rice, in 2013; sister, Nancy Schurr; and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
