KENDALLVILLE —Patricia “Pat” Jean Lothspeich Hoover passed away from pulmonary fibrosis on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Pat was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Madison, Indiana, to M. June (Rowlett) and Cyril Lothspeich. They preceded her in death.
Pat graduated from Peru High School in 1960 and married her high school sweetheart, John Edward Hoover on Oct. 15, 1960. John preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2013.
Pat was an active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Avilla. She loved to volunteer and has volunteered at Lutheran Life Villages and Chandler House, delivered meals to the shut-ins, was a member of the Rosary Sodality and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a Eucharistic minister and distributed communion to those unable to attend Mass.
Pat retired from King Seeley in Kendallville. She was also the owner of Speed-E-Clean Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Ashley. She retired from East Noble School Corporation in 2008.
Other than her love for God, her family and friends were the people she loved being around the most. Taking family trips, playing cards and cooking for all that came to her home.
Pat was the mother of three children: a son, John Hoover Jr. of Kendallville, a daughter, Cathy, and Rich Butler of Ege, and a daughter, Kimberly Hoover of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Amy and Trent Saalfrank of LaOtto, Joshua Butler of Kendallville, and Kali and Bill Harris of Ege; five great-grandchildren, Bobby Harris (deceased), Faith Hedrick, Mason Saalfrank, Madison Butler and Everleigh Harris; a great-great grandson, Brandon Harris; a sister, Nancy, and Bob Schafer of Madison, Indiana; a brother, Michael, and Renee Lothspeich of Decatur, Alabama; her sisters-in-law: Ellen and John Geise of Syracuse, Indiana, Jerri and Adam Attaway of Chesnee, South Carolina, Nina Hoover of National City, California, and Kim Hoover of Peru, Indiana; her brothers-in-law, Donald and Colette Hoover of Kokomo, Indiana, William Hoover of Peru, Indiana, Michael and Vickie Hoover of New London, Ohio, and Ray Petermeier of Kokomo, Indiana. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held Monday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with a Rosary service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at noon in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral Mass.
Casket bearers will be Trent Saalfrank, Mason Saalfrank, Bill Harris and Joshua Butler. Honorary bearers will be Madi Butler and Everleigh Harris.
A private family Christian burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary School or St. Mary Church, Avilla.
