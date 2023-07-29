COLUMBIA CITY — Maxine “Mackey” Hammock, 90, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where she was a resident for the past two months.
Born near Port Austin, Michigan, on April 4, 1933, she was a daughter of Floyd and Ethel C. (Heron) McLeod. Growing up in Hume Township, Michigan, she graduated from Elkton High School.
In July 1954, she married the love of her life, William Hammock, from Oneco, Florida. They made their home in Anderson, Indiana, until 1994, when they moved to Bad Axe, Michigan. During their years in Bad Axe, they spent several winters in Deland, Florida. In October 2011, they moved to Columbia City, Indiana.
Maxine retired from Indiana Bell/AT&T in Anderson with 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, baking, flower gardening, and reading. In her early years, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She faithfully attended the First Church of God in Columbia City.
Her surviving relatives include Judith (Phil) Couch, of Columbia City; Kenneth (Helen) Mcleod, of Port Austin, Michigan; Ronald (Sandy) McLeod of Kinde, Michigan; sister-in-law, Shirley (Richard) Brewer, of Jacksonville, Florida; two nieces, Heather (Ryan) Ward and Rachel (Rob) Bergman; and many other beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death in March 2014, by her beloved husband of 60 years, William; her parents; a brother, Harold McLeod; and brothers-in-law, Fred Hammock and Robert Hammock.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, with Pastor Rob Bergman officiating.
The burial is next to her husband at Greenhill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the service at the funeral home.
Memorials in Mackey’s honor are to First Church of God, Columbia City, Indiana, or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
