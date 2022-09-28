PIERCETON — Lacey Louise Langohr, age 42, of Pierceton, Indiana, passed away at 2:35 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Born on Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr.
Lacey attended Columbia City High School.
She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years.
Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need, and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
Survivors include her children, Jaden, Riley, Kendal and River Jones, all of Columbia City; parents, Scott and Betty Langohr, of Pierceton; sisters, Rebecca (Josh) Seifert, of Gilbert, Arizona, and Samantha (Jeremy) Stookey, of Syracuse; nieces, Allison, Lydia, and Emily Stookey; and nephews, Drake Stookey and Lukas and Isaac Seifert.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Kit Langohr and Elcaney and Mary Patrick; and niece, Kaylee Seifert.
A Memorial Service for Lacey will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior to service. Casual attire is preferred.
Memorials contributions in memory of Lacey, may made to Trisomy 18 Foundation or Riley Hospital for Children.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.