HAMILTON — Eileen L. Wilcox, 97, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Auburn Village and Rehabilitation in Auburn.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1925, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Glen V. and Jessie (Mohler) Leonard.
Eileen married Robert J. “Bob” Wilcox on Nov. 2, 1943, in Liberty Center, Ohio, and he passed away on June 24, 2010.
She worked at the Mixing Bowl in Hamilton for six years. Eileen, along with her husband Bob, owned and operated Oak Lanes Mobile Home Park for more than 30 years.
Eileen was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Waterloo.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Peggy A. and Larry Grogg, of Hamilton; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney J. and Parris Wilcox, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Paige Wilcox and Kenneth Bulger, Jillian and Peter Comeau and Kelly and Scott Knagks; six great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Murdock, of Archabold, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; and a son, Stanley F. Wilcox.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Don Crain officiating.
Burial will take place at Hamilton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
