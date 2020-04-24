LIGONIER — Rickie R. Beckner, age 74, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa, Indiana.
He was born on June 17, 1945, the son of John and Ruth (Ritter) Beckner, in Ligonier.
On Sept. 2, 1969, he married Shirley Navarro, and together they shared more than 50 years of marriage.
Rickie graduated from Ligonier High School in 1964, and served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1965-69.
He later retired from Parker Hannifin in Syracuse, Indiana, after more than 30 years in rubber manufacturing.
Rickie was a talented mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, baseball, and watching his kids, and later grandkids play sports.
Rickie is survived by his wife, Shirley Beckner, of Ligonier; three children, Gene (Bev) Beckner, of Rome City, Indiana, Michelle (Kerry Schrock) Beckner, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Lambert (Chanda) Beckner, of Greenwood, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Demaris Musser, of Cosperville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny Beckner, Doris Gard, and Marion Beckner; and a twin brother at birth.
No public services are planned. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 300 Ravine Park Drive, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.