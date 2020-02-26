HUNTERTOWN — Shirley A. Leiter, 80, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away peacefully to the Lord, on Monday, Feb 24, 2020.
Born in Kendallville, Indiana, she lived and raised her family in Huntertown.
She especially loved the Lord, as well as butterflies, birds, crafting, reading, and her beloved grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children, Dawn (Bob) VanEgmond, DeAnna (Rich) Chambers, and Keith (Judi) Leiter II; grandchildren, Kristin (Chris), Ryan, and Kyle (Lauren); siblings, Lawrence (Sharon) Hammel, Jack (Patricia) Hammel, and Sharon (Larry) Beverly.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, in 2016; parents, Arnold and Eva Hammel; and brother, Richard, and his wife, Patricia Hammel.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Hope Lutheran Church, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, IN 46748, with calling from 9 a.m., until the service.
Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Preferred memorials in Shirley’s honor may be made to The SPCA or Our Hope Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral and Cremation Services.
