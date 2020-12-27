AUBURN — Donna Louise Varhola, age 83, of Auburn and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
Mrs. Varhola was born on May 19, 1937, in Harlan, Indiana. She was a 1955 graduate of Garrett High School.
She married Peter Varhola in 1956 and they were married for 62 years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2018.
Donna was a homemaker and she took pride in raising her family and caring for her son and her husband. She was an active member of St. Peter Parish in Dayton where she enjoyed cooking meals with the ladies of the church.
Survivors include: a brother and sister-in-law; William and Norma Johnson of Garrett; sister-in-law; Beverly Johnson of Butler; a nephew; Mark Johnson of Auburn; two nieces; Vicky (Tom) Lamont of Fort Wayne and Julie Lothamer.
She was preceded in death by her father; Edward Ray Johnson; her mother, Marcella M. (Federspiel) Young; her husband; Peter Varhola; her son; Daniel Varhola; and one brother; Franklin Johnson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. following the visitation at the funeral home in Auburn with Father Timothy Wrozek officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Per the Governor Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.