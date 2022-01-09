FREMONT — Charles Robert Dart, age 85, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, and formerly of Fort Wayne and Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022.
He was born in 1936 to Robert and Adelaide (Aubrey) Dart in White Plains, New York.
Mr. Dart attended Admiral Ballard Academy, New London, Connecticut, White Plains High School and Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, New Hampshire. He was a graduate of the University of Vermont, with a bachelor of science degree in business and industrial engineering.
His business career consisted of founding Commercial Identifications Inc. of Yonkers, New York, Consumer Retirement Services Inc., Dart Associates Inc. of Fort Wayne, co-founder of American Hilton Life Insurance Co., and board member of Greenfield Life Insurance Co.
He served three years in the U.S. Navy. He was past president of the Pine Valley Community Association, monitor of Faith United Church of Christ, a 40-year member of The Sitzmark Ski Club, and a world traveler with his wife of over 50 years Sylvia (Prentice). He enjoyed tennis, boating, and singing in the church choir.
Charles loved to travel, and he was known to tell Sylvia “Let’s drive to Labrador or Vancouver tomorrow.” On his 50th birthday he purchased a converted Greyhound bus and drove 12,000 miles to Alaska and back across Canada, “4 on the floor and no power steering.”
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Howell (Fred) of Merritt Island, Florida, and grandson Hudson Dart.
Charles is survived by his wife Sylvia, son William Prentice Dart (Debra), grandson William Prentice Dart II, and granddaughter Addison Jane Dart.
There will be no services. Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
