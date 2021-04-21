ORLAND — Herman M. “Frosty” Straw Jr., age 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home in Orland.
He was born on May 8, 1934, in Orland, Indiana, to Herman M. and Frances (Kentner) Straw. They preceded him in death.
Frosty graduated from Orland High School in 1953.
He retired after 30 years at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan. He later worked 11½ years at Prime Outlets as a maintenance worker.
Frosty served the Orland Community as a volunteer fireman for the Orland Fire & Rescue for many years. He also was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post #423 in Orland.
He married Frances Ann Anderson on May 9, 1987, in Orland, Indiana. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2014.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie Straw, of Muncie, Indiana; a son, David M. Straw, of Coldwater, Michigan; stepchildren, Michelle Rutter (Brandon Hicks), of Orland, Indiana, Ruthann Davis, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gerald Geyer, of Orland, Indiana, and Gregory Allen Geyer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Joshua D. Straw, James D. Henderson, Jennifer R. Henderson, Patrick Marunde Jr., Ryan Rutter, Justin Rutter, Tiffany Rutter, Stacy Zuniga, Bobby Geyer, Kristy Hunt and Bill Hunt; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Straw.
He was also preceded in death by a stepson, Robert Geyer; a grandson, Bobby Geyer; and eight siblings.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., on Friday at Beams Funeral Home.
Justin Rutter will officiate the service.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
