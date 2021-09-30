HUNTERTOWN — Dorette J. Hess, 87, of Huntertown, Indiana, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on April 22, 1934, in Huntington, Indiana, to Jesse and Doris (Wiley) Dungan. They preceded her in death.
On June 8, 1952, Dorette married Merlyn Hess in Avilla. He preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2009.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1951.
Dorette retired from Northwest Allen County Schools as a teacher's assistant after 20 years.
She was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Dorette loved painting, sewing, playing cards, puzzles, most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by four sons, Dan (Cindy) Hess, Jeff (Lana) Hess, Matt (Mary) Hess and David (Teresa) Hess; two daughters, Julie (Gary) Striggle and Jennifer (Keith) Vilders; 25 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Randy (Wanda) Dungan and Michael Dungan; and a sister, Marilyn Rice.
Dorette was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Jim Dungan.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, IN 46748, and one hour prior to service.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11228 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.
Burial will follow the service at Huntertown Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11228 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.