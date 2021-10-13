Hella Zeigler
COLUMBIA CITY — Hella K. Zeigler, age 86, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
Born on Feb. 5, 1935, in Mannheim, Germany, she was the daughter of Tobias and Suzanna (Schroder) Mayer.
Hella was schooled in Germany, and then came to the United States in 1955.
On Feb. 18, 1956, she married John Zeigler in Columbia City.
Hella worked as a cafeteria lunch lady for Whitley County Schools for 35 years until her retirement in 2009. Hella enjoyed cooking, traveling, theater, and anything with the arts.
She was also a member of American Legion Post #98 Ladies Auxiliary, Columbia City.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Diane) Zeigler, of Columbia City, Bryan (Laura) Zeigler, of Leesburg and Andrea (Karl) Sontag, of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Kristen, Courtney, Leslie and Joseph; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Zeigler.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Hella, may be made to Peabody Children’s Library Fund, Riley Hospital for Children, or Miller’s at Oak Pointe Activity Fund.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences.
