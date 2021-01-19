ORLAND — Betty Jean Kellett, age 92, of Orland, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born on April 1, 1928, in Bronson, Michigan, to William and Gertrude (Persails) Laughry.
Betty graduated from Bronson High School in 1945. She was a member of the Orland United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for the Orland Chamber of Commerce and the Joyce Public Library.
Betty worked most of her life, retiring twice. She worked in the payroll department at the Bronson Reel Company, retiring in 1968. She later worked for Electra Tec for 16 years, retiring in 1993. Betty also worked part-time at the video store in Orland.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary (Kim) Norton of Orland; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Kellett of Angola; a son-in-law, Wendell Miller of Orland; grandchildren, Lowell (Kristen) Miller, Amber (Ben) Taylor, Sara (Liam) McPhee, Brooke Norton, and Heather (Trevor) Davies; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Owen, Ella, Cade, Rhett, Temperance, Izabella, Cole, and Olivia; a sister, Martha (Tom) Riley of Imlay, Michigan; and brothers, Don Laughry of Sturgis, Michigan, and Richard Laughry of Frostproof, Florida.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, R.B. Kellett on May 20, 1988; a son, Larry Kellett; a daughter, Linda Kaye Miller; her parents; sisters, Dorothy Lewis, Helen Laughry, and Mary Laughry; and brothers, Robert Laughry and John Laughry.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The Rev. Donna Holcomb will officiate the service.
Following Indiana’s guidelines due to the pandemic, only 25 people are allowed into the funeral home at a time.
The service will be livestreamed on the Beams Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations are to the Orland Fire and Rescue or to the Joyce Public Library.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
