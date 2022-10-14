ANGOLA — Fernando Fernandez Reyes, age 20, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 16, 2001, in Angola, Indiana, to Fernando Fernandez Perez and Mercedes Reyes Garcia.
Fernando graduated from Prairie Heights High School.
He was previously employed at ATM in production in Angola, Indiana.
Fernando enjoyed playing video games, Fortnite, and anime, such as Naruto and One Piece. He was very active skateboarding, playing basketball, and in the gym working out. Fernando loved to travel, go to underground rap concerts, and listen to Spanish music. He loved his family and particularly valued the precious time spent napping with his daughter, Ari.
Survivors include his daughter, Ari Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana; parents, Fernando Fernandez Perez and Mercedes Reyes Garcia, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Jonathan Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana; sisters, Mercedes Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana, Esmeralda Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana, Katia Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana, Janet Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana, and Mia Fernandez, of Angola, Indiana; and grandmother, Procora Garcia Romero, of Angola, Indiana.
Fernando was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Santos Reyes.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 1-5 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 50 N. C.R. 100E, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Burial will take place at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
Officiating the services will be Father Osman Ramos.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family for Fernando's daughter, Ari Fernandez.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.