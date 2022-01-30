FORT WAYNE — Jerry Burkett, 76, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Life Care Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jerry was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Leo and Dotty Burkett on March 6, 1945, and was one of nine children.
He grew up in New Haven and graduated from New Haven High School.
He had worked at Magnavox, International Harvester, Parkview Hospital, Pampered Coach in Fort Wayne and Wayside Furniture in Angola.
Jerry was truly one of a kind and always fun to be around. He loved his large family and spending time with his many nieces and nephews. Jerry treasured living at Crooked Lake and loved water sports, fast cars and IU sports.
Surviving are his brothers, Vernon Burkett, of Fort Wayne, Jim Burkett (Linda), of Indianapolis and Wayne Burkett (Judy), of Fort Wayne; sisters, Connie Farley (Jack), of Fairmount and Debbie Tyler (Don), of Angola; 14 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and great-nephews; and nine great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Leo and Dotty; brother, Kenny Burkett; sisters, Beverly Burkett and Tootie Witmer; and nieces, Karolyn Witmer and Angie Cox.
The celebration of his life will be held on May 14, 2022, at Club Paradise, Lake James.
Preferred memorials are to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for their loving care.
Midwest Crematory is assisting the family.
