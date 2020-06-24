Marion Morr

KENDALLVILLE — Marion Dean Morr, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hickory Creek in Kendallville.
He was born on May 21, 1934, in Kendallville to George Earl and Hannah Ruth (Sedgwick) Morr.
Mr. Morr honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On July 16, 1952, in Kendallville he married Norma Jean Burch. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2018.
He retired from ITT in Fort Wayne.
He was a lifetime member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749.
Dean enjoyed fishing, hunting, John Wayne westerns, 40s music, and watching TV, especially Fox news.
Surviving are a daughter, Loretta McNamara, of Auburn; two sons, Howard Dean Morr, of Kendallville and Theodore Ralph (Fayanne) Morr, of Golden Valley, Arizona; five grandchildren, Dean Ralph (Stephanie) McNamara, Elizabeth (David) Bren, Nicholas Morr, Erin Morr, and Angela (Kenny) Young; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Morr, of Kendallville and Steven Henry Morr, of Florida.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen McNamara; two sisters, Amber Ruth Smith and Shirley Maxine Powers; and a brother, David Earl Morr.
Funeral services will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville with Pastor David Bolen officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Dean McNamara, Jarrett McNamara, Nicholas Morr, Christopher Young, David Bren and Blayne McNamara.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army
Visitation is Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Kendallville VFW Post 2749.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
