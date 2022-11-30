PLEASANT LAKE — Jeffery Kenneth Rudolph, 62, of Pleasant Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1960, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Kenneth Rudolph and Joan (Gridley) Rudolph Miller.
Jeffery graduated from Angola High School in 1979 and received an associate’s degree in broadcasting from Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana.
He attended Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church and Angola United Methodist Church. Jeffery sang in the churches’ choirs.
Jeffery was a radio disc jockey and newscaster for local radio stations including WLKI. He was known as Racin’ Rudy and Ken Jeffries.
Surviving are his sister, Carolyn (Marvin) Lantz of Howe; two nieces and one nephew, along with great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gregory Scott Rudolph and Jerry Patrick Rudolph.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Pastor John Boyanowski will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
