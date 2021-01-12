AUBURN — Jerald L. Reed, 74, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana.
Jerald was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Monica J. Lillach in Corunna, Indiana, in May 1989, and she passed away in June 2004.
Jerald was a truck driver for Mayflower Transit for several years. He then worked in maintenance for the Kroger plaza in Auburn for 25 years, retiring in 2011.
He was a member of American Legion Post 178 in Garrett.
Jerald enjoyed camping and riding on his golf cart at Hickory Acres Campground in Edgerton, Ohio.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Max Fugate, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Pam Brown, of Paulding, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Amy Miller, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Sierra Bard, of Garrett and Tyler Bard, of Garret; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Reed; mother, Agnes Reed; wife, Monica J. Reed; and son, Travis Miller.
A graveside service will take place at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Leo Cemetery, 14600 Leo Road, Leo, Indiana, with Pastor Willie Collins officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 178 of Garrett.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Amy Miller to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
