JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Shirley Jean Bakstad, age 94, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2022.
Born in Postville, Iowa, to Clarence and Emma (Mork) Olson, Shirley lived a full life of almost 95 years. Her parents preceded her in death. A
fter growing up in Iowa, with four siblings, she married Daniel S. Bakstad, her husband of 62 years, and moved to his hometown of Angola, Indiana.
Shirley and Dan led an active life, moving to a variety of states and always working together, rehabbing and improving their homes, enjoying friends, golfing and boating.
After raising their family, Shirley and Dan moved to Florida, owned a couple of small businesses, and eventually started a new adventure aboard their boat “Daybreak”. Shirley later wrote a book chronicling the four years they spent living and traveling aboard the 44-foot trawler.
When Dan passed away in 2009, Shirley reinvented herself. On her own, she studied business and became a successful stock market investor, bought her first house and her first new car. Each morning she could be seen pouring over her Wall Street Journal newspaper.
She lived life on her own terms, never lost her sense of humor, was a good sport and a great friend.
Surviving are five children, Daniel E. (Vicki) Bakstad, of Johns Creek, Georgia, Kristin Mason, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Craig (Lynn) Bakstad, of Davidson, North Carolina, Lisa (Hugh) Martin, of Wooster, Ohio, and Anne (Jeff) Gunsteens, of Johns Creek, Georgia; and niece, Kari Jo Bentz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. All her children have remained close. The family boasts 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (soon to be eight).
The family is planning a memorial service to be held this fall in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 8635 S. Mount Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022.
