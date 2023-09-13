FREMONT — Ronald Robert Hillis, age 86, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born on April 1, 1937, in Napoleon Township, Ohio, to Robert Charles and Vera Marie (Yachiner) Hillis.
Ron married Mary Alice “Peach” Stanton on Nov. 29, 1957, in Angola, Indiana.
He worked for 29 years for General Motors in Defiance, Ohio. Ron also farmed for most of his life.
Ron enjoyed woodworking, fishing, mushroom hunting and gardening. He loved his children and grandchildren, they were the world to him.
Survivors include his wife, Mary “Peach” Hillis, of Fremont, Indiana; children, April Robinson (Erik Cober), Kandy Swager (Scott Farquhar), Forrest “Woody” (Michelle) Hillis and Kevin Robinson, all of Fremont, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Don) Wiemken, of Napoleon, Ohio; and brothers, John (Judy) Hillis, of Defiance, Ohio, and Charles (Barb) Hillis, of Napoleon, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vera Hillis; a daughter, Debra Jayne Carr; and a grandson, Christopher Hoffmann.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Services will follow at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Voyle Hartleroad will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Fireman’s Park, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Full Potential Inc., 655 IN-120, Fremont, IN 46737 or to The Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent online to HYPERLINK "http://www.beamsfuneralhome.com" www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
