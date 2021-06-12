KENDALLVILLE — Susie Mae Gibson, 73, of Kendallville, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
She was born in Garrett, Kentucky, to Andy and Alice (Hicks) Handshoe. She married Ernets Gibson on June 20, 1968, in Clintwood, Virginia. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1993.
Susie loved gardening and canning, cooking, crocheting and quilting, and more than anything loved her family, especially her grandkids.
Survivors include Jeff Gibson of Kendallville; Dorothy (Bryan) Iddings of LaOtto, and Virginia Tackett of Garrett, Kentucky; grandchildren, Earnest (Abigail) Iddings, Chandy (Anthony) Helton, and Emily (Ryan) Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Helton, Lily Helton, Ella Helton, and Shiloh Iddings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bessie Mae Slone, Euffie, and Ruth Lacey; brothers, Charley Handshoe, Kelly Handshoe, Junior Hicks, and Lindsey Bolen; and two infant siblings who passed away at birth.
Her funeral will be 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Burial will be at the Bolen/Gibson Family Cemetery in Rock Fort, Kentucky.
Contributions in Susie's memory can be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.