PRINCETON, Texas — Furl C. Smith, age 69, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, and currently of Princeton, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Texas.
He was born on June 17, 1952, in Auburn, to Gerald and Barbara (Laux) Smith.
Furl married Karen A. Pierson on Dec. 13, 2002, in Auburn. She resides in Princeton, Texas.
He worked at Klink Trucking for several years. Furl loved motorcycles and he loved building things. He even turned his bike into a motorcycle when he was a kid. Later in life, he put together old cars and even motorized bathtubs for parades. He also enjoyed antique tractors and going to tractor pulls. Most important to Furl was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Smith, of Princeton, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Dee Dee Whaley, of Princeton, Texas; stepdaughter, Kimberly McGuffin, of Princeton, Texas; stepson, Robert Whaley and Juanita Hunter, of Princeton, Texas; and six grandchildren, Alison Whaley, Clinton “CJ” Whaley, Connor Whaley, Rowan Hunter, Alyssa McGuffin and Charles McGuffin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Smith; his mother, Barbara Herendeen; grandson, Colten Whaley; brother, Edwin Brown; and sister, Joy Bennett.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Burial will take place at a later date at White City Cemetery in Spencerville, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.