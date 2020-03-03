HAMILTON — Rolland L. Sanders, 93, of Hamilton, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
Rolland was born on March 4, 1926, in Franklin Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, the son of the late Kenneth H. and Alva (Little) Sanders.
He was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II.
He married Suzann H. Meeks on Dec. 1, 1966, in Ashley Indiana, and she preceded him in death on April 27, 2005.
Rolland worked for Dana Corporation as furnace operator for more than 20 years.
Surviving are his stepson, Randy J. (Nicole) Harness, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Cecilia R. Harness, of Hamilton; 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Mae “Pat” (Jerry) Platt, of Hudson, Indiana, Phyllis Drozda, of Grant Park, Illinois, and Sharon (Don) Gram, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzann; four stepsons, DeWayne, Lance, Mac and Larry Harness; four brothers, Cletus, Harold, Oscar and Maynard Sanders; and one sister, Laura Jones.
Visitation for Rolland L. Sanders will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rodney Snyder officiating.
Interment will follow at Eddy Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by Hamilton American Legion Post 467.
In lieu of flowers, the family request those planning an expression of sympathy, to consider memorial contributions be made to Parkview Hospital Hospice Care.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
