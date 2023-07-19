PORTAGE, Mich. — Shirley Jean Hamilton, 86, of Portage, Michigan, formerly of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Rose Arbor Place in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Gerald Owen Ritter and Velma Mae (Wilder) Goudy.
Shirley graduated from Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Indiana, in 1955. She received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from Purdue University and Bachelor of Health Administration Degree from Western Michigan University.
Shirley worked as a Registered Nurse for the State of Michigan.
She was a member of the Sweet Adelines for 16 years.
Surviving are her children, Brian Hamilton, of Belleville, Michigan, and Teresa “Terri” Hamilton, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; half-sister, Vicki (Ed) Bullerman, of Hoagland, Indiana; and half-brother, Ron (Linda) Goudy, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Howard Hamilton; and three brothers, Max Ritter, Gerald Ritter and Lester Ritter.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Michael Booher, minister officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Friday, July 21, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to American Heart Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
