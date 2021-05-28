Tina Marie Harper, age 63, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Updated: May 28, 2021
