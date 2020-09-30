ALBION — Delbert Lee Hatton, 65, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1954, in Noble County, Indiana, to Carl and Lenora (Cobbs) Hatton.
Delbert was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.
He worked at Kraft for many years, and later worked for Courier.
He was very proud of his service with the Marines, he loved the Green Bay Packers, and especially enjoyed taking part in Civil War Reenactments.
He is survived by his daughter, Lakota Hagerman, of Angola; stepsons, Michael and Daniel; and his mother, Lenora Hatton. Also surviving are his twin brother, Darrell Hatton; brother, Steve Hatton; sisters, Sharon (Tim) Mueller and Bonnie (Jerry) Myers; and grandchildren, Kamden Huffman, Serenity Hagerman and Eden Leach.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; father; and a sister, Karen Cordial.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Pastor David Harrold will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at a later date at Perry Township Cemetery in Huntertown.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
