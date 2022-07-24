KENDALLVILLE — Craig Lynn Smith, age 58, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Craig was born in Kendallville, Indiana, to Bernard and Shirley (Duke) Smith.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1983, and ITT Technical Institute.
Known by many at work as “Smitty”, he was employed by Carlex in Auburn, for 37 years. He married Julia Lynette Reed on Aug. 7, 1988, at First United Methodist Church in LaGrange. Julia preceded Craig in death on Feb. 1, 2019.
Survivors include child, Cal Smith, of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter, Jenna and Anthony Frisby, of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Easton, Lauren, Haylie, Amaya and Philp Frisby; mother, Shirley Smith, of Kendallville; brother, Gary and Pat Smith, of Kendallville; and sisters-in-law, Tisha Reed, of Goshen and Carrie Reed, of LaGrange.
Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Julia, in 2019; his father, Bernard, in 2005; his brother, Kevin Smith, in 2018; nephew, Matt Smith, in 2012; and his mother- and father-in-law, Inez Reed, in 2019; and Michael Reed in 2003.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Timothy Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.
