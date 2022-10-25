James “Jim” M. Stegman, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:48 am
