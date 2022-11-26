LIGONIER — Emanuel Schwartz, age 54, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 6:35 a.m., at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 21,1968, to John and Mariann (Miller) Schwartz. They preceded him in death in January 2015.
He is survived by six siblings, Lavina (David) Pearson, of Palmetto, Florida, Katherine (David) Miller, Rachel (Harvey)Yoder, Noah Schwartz, Stephen Schwartz, and Jacob (Lorene) Schwartz, all of Ligonier, Indiana; along with many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
He was Baptized and had hope in The Lord as his savior.
At his request, the viewing and funeral will be at the Merle Miller residence, 10318 N. C.R. 600W Ligonier, IN 46767.
Viewing was held on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and all day on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
The funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, with Bishop Amos Bontrager and the home ministers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Crist Miller, Kenneth Yoder, Lavon Miller, Darrel Yoder, Darral Schwartz, and LaWade Schwartz.
Burial will take place at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
