ANGOLA — John W. Rodgers, 65, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 15, 1956, in Angola, Indiana, to Harry G. and Mary Ann (Lutz) Rodgers. He married Laura A. Richardson on Aug. 25, 1979.
John had been a Maintenance Technician at Bronson Precision Products and at ATM in Angola, Indiana, where he retired from.
John enjoyed golfing and was a huge car enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family and his fur babies.
Surviving are his son, Bruce (Angie) Rodgers, of Goshen, Indiana; sister, Jean Sain, of Middlebury, Indiana; and grandson, Aiden Hapner. Also surviving are his fur babies, Brendi and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Laura A. Rodgers, on Jan. 27, 2022.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
