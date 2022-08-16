ANGOLA — Robert “Bob” Fredrick Tadsen, 83, passed away at his home in Angola, Indiana, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Bob was born on Nov. 1, 1938, in Holgate, Ohio, to Lawrence and Eldora (Reickman) Tadsen.
He grew up in Holgate, Ohio, and attended Ohio State University after high school.
Bob had a very full professional career, which included working as an elementary teacher in Auburn, Michigan, and owning his own Tadsen’s 66 gas station in Angola, Indiana. Bob also worked as a mechanic at Angola Ford and later was the service manager at Dunham Motor Sales, where he retired.
After retirement, Bob earned his Lay Ministers License through the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and served as a Lay Minister at several Lutheran Churches, including his home church, Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.
Bob is survived by his wife, Nita (Burrell) Boyce Tadsen, of Angola, Indiana; his brother, John Tadsen, of Fremont, Indiana; his sister, Cynthia (Richard) Hartman, of Fremont, Indiana; and children, David (friend, Penny Warsop) Tadsen, of Orland, Indiana, and Kris (Bill) Guthier, of Arcadia, Florida; Penny Landis-Tadsen, mother of grandchildren; extended children, Greg Shoup, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jaime (Eric) Alexander, of Hilliard, Ohio, Keith (Kelly) Shoup, of Chicago, Illinois, Kim (Kristi) Boyce, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Bret (Heather) Boyce, of Ashley, Indiana. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by wife, Janet Baker; wife, Doreatha “Dolly” Tadsen; brother; Thomas Tadsen, and sisters, Ruth Warnimont and Lucille Brecht; grandson, Jacob Mentz; and extended daughter, Tammy Boyce.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Daryl Emowrey and Kim Boyce officiating.
Final Resting place will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations are to Calvary Lutheran Church, Angola, Indiana, or to the Land of Lakes Lions Club, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
