Donn Starkey
AUBURN — Donn R. Starkey, 69, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1952, in Auburn, to Maurice D. and Ronda E. (Noffsinger) Starkey.
Donn was a 1970 graduate of DeKalb High School. He attended Manchester College and graduated with a degree in Biology and Chemistry in 1974. In 2011, he earned a Master of Science degree in Astronomy from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.
While in school, Donn worked for Charleston Metal in Waterloo. He was a chemist and production manager at Reeves Brothers in Auburn. In 1989, Donn co-founded and served as president of Star Technology in Waterloo, later retiring after 21 years in 2011. Donn also owned and operated Star Images, a photography and picture framing studio in Auburn. He had a passion for photography and art and enjoyed working with local artists.
Donn was a member of the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO). He also served on the Board of Directors for the DeKalb County Airport. In addition, he was a member of the Board of Directors and served as treasurer for the American Military Heritage Foundation. Donn was also a former member of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation DeKalb County. In his most recent years, he shared use of his personal observatory with the University of Hawaii and worked with students in the Hi-Star program.
Donn married Connie Bassett on Aug. 17, 1974, at Auburn First United Methodist Church, and she survives in Auburn.
Also surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Jamie Starkey, of Auburn, Tyler and Stephanie Starkey, of North Salem and Aaron and Lisa Starkey, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Abigail, Victoria, Mia, Graham and Charlotte June; and a sister and brother-in-law, JoEllen and Tom Gilmore, of Marshalltown, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Sara Jane Starkey.
There will be a private family service at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the American Military Heritage Foundation, Lakewood Park Christian School or Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.