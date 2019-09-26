FORT WAYNE — Mark Anthony Hullinger, 47, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, died suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Penn Medicine-Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, New Jersey.
He was born on March 17, 1972, in Angola, to Kenneth Anthony Hullinger and Patricia Ann (Klingerman) Hullinger.
He graduated from Angola High School and also from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Mark was a technician for Sabert Company in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of Angola VFW Auxiliary George Anspaugh Post 7205.
Surviving are his father, Kenneth A. (Opal Annette) Hullinger, of Angola; brother, Michael Hullinger, of Angola; sister, Marcia (Scott) Van Auken, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and stepsister, Leah (Chris) Incremonia, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Hullinger; and his step-brother, Rob Otolski.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Angola VFW Auxiliary George Anspaugh Post 7205.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
