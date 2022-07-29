MARION — Philip Earl Weck, 85, of Marion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (McDonald) Weck; his sisters, Eileen Weck, Mary Ann (Marvin) Mast; his daughters, Elizabeth Long, Catherine Weck and Debra (Len) Moughler. Philip also has three stepchildren, Diane (Charlie) Duszynski, Stephen (Becky) Stump and Brian (Denise) Stump. Philip also has eight grandchildren, Terry Betz, Bryan (Jessica) Betz, Brennon (Brittany) Moughler, Michael Long, Alexander Stump, Kylee (Corey) Stewart, Cari Ann Betz-Yoder and Renee Duszynski; along with six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Martha (Dumbaugh) Weck; and by Joyce (Luke) Weck and Carol (Blaine) Weck.
Philip was born on April 7, 1937, in Urbana, Indiana.
He graduated from Urbana High School and Manchester College with a degree in Music Education.
After a four-year enlistment in the United States Navy, Philip began his teaching career, which spanned 36 years, including 32 years at DeKalb Central United School District, where he taught fifth grade.
Philip also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1979-1985, where he was a company clerk and supply sergeant. After retiring in 1996, Philip volunteered at Marion General Hospital for 13 years as a messenger and served a term as president of the Auxiliary Board.
Philip was active with the Local Teacher's Association, Kiwanis Club, Auburn Presbyterian Church and Waterloo Methodist Church (choir director), the Easter Pageant Choir in Marion and was a soloist at Grace Community Church, where he attended.
Philip loved gospel music, playing cards and reading mysteries.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Grace Community Church, 1810, E. Bradford in Marion.
Friends may call at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.