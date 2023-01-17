HAMILTON — Eldon L. Skelly, 85, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Sunday morning, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home in Hamilton, with his family at his side.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1937, in Ashley, Indiana, to Earl and Arcille (Smith) Skelly.
Eldon worked for Marathon Oil, driving a semi truck, he was then made manager of an asphalt terminal in upstate New York, retiring in 2000. After retiring he moved back to Indiana and worked for 18 years for Stoy Farms in Ashley.
He was a former long-time member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ, then became a member of Hamilton Church of Christ. He is also a member of the Ashley Masonic Lodge #614.
Eldon married Marlene King on Sept. 1, 1957, at Cedar Lake Church of Christ, and she survives.
He is also survived by two daughters and two sons and their spouses, Christine and John Bright, of Angola, Michael and Carol Skelly, of Casa Grande, Arizona, Gary and Kathy Skelly, of Hamburg, New York, and Lisa and Scott Walter, of Auburn; 11 grandchildren, Cody (Aryn) Bright, Logan (Stormy) Bright, William (Shelby King) Skelly, Casey Fisher, Tim (Regine) Fox, Jacob Fox, Patrick Skelly, Matthew Skelly, Tyson Walter, Cameron (Alisha) Walter, and MaKayla (Logan) Blain; 11 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Kathy Skelly, of Ashley; sisters, Dianna Owen, of Rushville, Ellen Wilson, of Waterloo and Carolyn Reinoehl, of Waterloo; and sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Duane Heller, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Skelly, Larry Skelly; and three brothers-in-law, Steve Wilson, Everett Reinoehl and Steve Owen.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3-7 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Eldon, to Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, IN 46743.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.