KENDALLVILLE — Rheta Mae Igney, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 6:30 a.m., at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1934, in Adams County, Indiana, to Walter T. and Lucille (Purdy) Butcher.
On April 26, 1958, at Bethany EUB Church in Decatur, Indiana, she married Doyle K. Igney. He survives in Kendallville.
Rheta was a 1952 graduate of Decatur High School in Decatur.
She had worked as a florist at Baker’s Fruit and Flower Farm in Kendallville, but spent most of her life caring for her family as a homemaker.
Mrs. Igney was a member of Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, where she was an organist for more than 50 years. She was also a very active member of the United Methodist Women, locally and regionally, where she held offices and she was also involved statewide and nationally.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Myron) Noward, of Oliver Lake, Wolcottville; a son and daughter-in-law, Bradley (Sandy) Igney, DDS, of Big Long Lake, Wolcottville; a daughter-in-law, Beth Igney, of Fort Wayne; and two grandchildren, Jacob (Laura) Igney, of Richmond and Christien Noward, of Oliver Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Mary (Schwartz) Butcher; a son, Steven Igney; and a sister, Marlene Butcher.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 S. Cherry St., Avilla, with Pastor Shalimar Holderly officiating.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.