FORTUNA, California — Michael J. Frost, 50, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Fortuna, California. Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LaGrange, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with using fake money to buy car
- Woman jailed on meth, gun charges
- Monolith appears in Angola park
- Auburn Main Street names new executive director
- Illinois man wanted for molesting kills self in Steuben
- Seeing Red: All four counties, most of state in worst COVID-19 rating
- Police chase races through Auburn streets
- Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned
- Auburn woman fulfills goal to become state trooper
- Homes coming: Lancia planning to start Noble Creek this year
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.