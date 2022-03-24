AUBURN — David L. Hanes, 70, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 19, 1951, in Auburn, to Glenn D. and Naomi L. (Thompson) Hanes.
David married Janetta J. Johnston on Aug. 22, 1970, in Auburn.
He retired in 2008, after 30 years of construction for HFM Enterprise in Leo. He then went to work in the meat department for Walmart in Auburn for several years.
Surviving are his wife, Janetta Hanes, of Auburn; son, Daniel L. Hanes, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Megan Hanes, Quinton Hanes, Lilli Hanes and Connor Hanes; great-grandson, Langston Parker; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Lu Hanes, of North Carolina, and Jack and Joyce Hanes, of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Jack Hanes officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
