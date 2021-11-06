COLUMBIA CITY — Russell Howard Green, age 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City.
Mr. Green was born near Churubusco, Indiana, on Sept. 20, 1932, to Grover and Zella (Bice) Green. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Huntertown High School in 1950, and honorably served his country in the United States Army in Germany, during the Korean conflict.
In 2010, he married the love of his life, Betty Triess Green, and she preceded him in death in 2021.
Russell loved to hunt and fish and ride his motorcycle in his younger days. As he grew older, he learned how to work with wood and make wood carvings.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry and Chris Green, of South Whitley, Tracey and Rose Green, of South Whitley and Kent Green; stepdaughter, Kathy and Dave Steiss, of Columbia City; four grandchildren, Michael and Cindy Green, of North Manchester, Corey Green, of Shipshewana, Christy Green, of South Whitley and Holly Green, of Fort Wayne; and sister, Ruth Egolf, of North Manchester.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ben Green and Wallace Green; and a sister, Evelyn Frye.
Graveside services and military honors will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Riverview Cemetery near Churubusco.
Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
