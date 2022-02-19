WATERLOO — Jimmy W. Cody, 50, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.
He was born on April 7, 1971, in Auburn, Indiana, to Bill and Lee (Sumner) Cody.
Jimmy worked at Dalton Foundry, along with other local foundries, for more than 20 years.
He attended Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Surviving are three children, Terrence (Felicia) Combs, of Waterloo, Shelby Combs, of Angola and Felisha (Wayne) Howell, of Columbus Grove, Ohio; six grandchildren; six siblings, Robin Cody, of Fort Wayne, Karen (Rick) Vance, of Ohio, Tina (Tom) Cody, of Ohio, Lori (Mike) Hanshaw, of South Carolina, Bill Cody, of Ohio, and Timmy (Terri) Cody, of California; and his best friend, Timmy Price, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ricky Combs and Scott Combs; and a granddaughter.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.